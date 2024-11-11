Spy Nights: Morris and McGuiness at the Stolz on the Odyssey of Frederick Douglass

On November 20, 2024, at 6:00 PM, join Jeff McGuiness and Lance Morris for a captivating Spy Night event that immerses guests in the rich history of Frederick Douglass and the Eastern Shore. Taking inspiration from McGuiness’s powerful photobook, Bear Me Into Freedom: The Talbot County of Frederick Douglass, and Morris’s transcendent interpretation of the voice of Frederick Douglass, this evening promises a unique blend of photography, storytelling, and history—along with a special treat.

The collaboration of Morris and McGuiness has gone from two guys doing a PowerPoint presentation to requests from four museums to create an immersive installation scheduled for launch in February 2026, the 250th anniversary of America’s founding document, the Declaration of Independence. Spy Nights participants will be the first to view a rough cut of a sound and light experience like no other.

For the past seven years, McGuiness has used his lens to explore the landscapes and landmarks in Talbot County, Maryland, where Douglass was born and enslaved for the first eleven years of his life. The resulting collection of moving imagery offers a window into Douglass’s world, inviting viewers to reflect on the places that shaped his journey to freedom. The duo will discuss the creative process behind their work and the fascination both have with Douglass’s poignant return to Talbot County at the age of 59, having become an international celebrity.

Frederick Douglass: Coming Home will be a fitting opportunity to support the arts and culture programs of the Talbot Spy and Avalon Foundation while engaging with two experts in their fields.

Perfectly timed for an evening out, the event offers guests an inspiring cultural experience and a chance to enjoy dinner at some of Easton’s top-rated restaurants.

