Marcy Dunn Ramsey small blessings holiday exhibition Nov 8 – Dec 15, 2024

Marcy Dunn Ramsey’s annual exhibition – small blessings – represents the work created over the spring and summer months and will be featured in the High Street gallery from November 8 – December 15.

For thirty years, Marcy Dunn Ramsey has blessed us with her small gouache studies. This year we will have over twenty “small blessings” in her November exhibition. These will be in addition to eight richly colored mid-size oil on canvas paintings celebrating the woods and waterways of the Chester River.

Champagne Reception

Friday, November 8, 5-7 pm

Artist Talk – Saturday, November 9, 12 noon

Also featured will be a collection of mixed media/gilded floral photographs by Laurie Peek – In Lieu of Flowers. This series was created in memory of her son, Jackson R. Turner, who was 37 years old when he tragically drowned in Tulum, Mexico, in July 2020, and in honor of friends who have endured similar losses.

In the rear gallery, we will feature the work of Grace Mitchell, Jacqui Crocetta, Joe Karlik, Michael Kahn, Janis Goodman, B Proud, Celia Pearson, Cristine Yurick, Rosemary Cooley, Claire McArdle, Blake Conroy and Vicco von Voss.

Small Blessings will be on exhibit in the 203 High Street gallery. Hours during the show are Thursday – Friday, 11am – 4pm, Saturday, 10am – 5 pm.

The Cross Street gallery is open Sunday 12-3 and private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting Carla Massoni. 410-708-4512

Current and Upcoming Exhibitions:

Marc Castelli – Merroir

October 25 – November 24, 2024

At the Cross Street Gallery

Holiday Exhibition

December 1 – 31, 2024

At the Cross Street Gallery

For additional information, please visit www.massoniart.com.