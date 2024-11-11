Games by Katherine Emery

I’ve played “Words with Friends” for years but recently I turned to “Zen Word” for relaxation, to improve memory function, and because I love word games. The “pop up” ads are really annoying but compelling, I watched an ad and became interested in a silly game called, “Tile Family”. “Tile Family”is a color and shape matching/puzzle game that requires strategic thinking and speedy decision making. It is quick and simple. Matching, sorting, and classifying are part of most Kindergarten math modules so I feel like I’m doing research for school while playing.

“Tile Family” is a game of collecting three matching tiles. I learned that our brains love the number three as our short term memory can hold only three things at a time. The number three is the lowest figure that can create patterns in our mind and our brains love patterns. Productivity experts rave about doing things in threes, keeping things limited to threes allows greater focus without becoming overwhelmed.

My inbox is full of suggestions, games, and activities for holidays and daily celebrations for school age children. This week I received emails about World Kindness Day on 11/13 and Fibonacci Day on 11/23. I did a “deep dive” into Fibonacci Day and felt a glimmer of “deja vu,” I had studied this number sequence in elementary school math, it’s a little obsessive-compulsive game of addition where each number is added to the last.

Fibonacci Day is celebrated annually on November 23 because when written out in mm/dd form, the date (11/23) forms a Fibonacci sequence: 1,1,2,3. The Fibonacci sequence is a series of numbers in which each number is the sum of the two preceding numbers ( for example: 0,1,2,3,5,8,13,21, and so on).

Fibonacci day is named for Leonardo Pisano, one of the greatest mathematicians in the Middle Ages who introduced the basis of modern arithmetic to the Western world. During his lifetime, Pisano, more commonly known as Fibonacci, became a well respected mathematician and was regarded as an icon in Italy. Sadly, after his death in 1240, his name disappeared from the pages of any writing on the history of mathematics.

It wasn’t until the late 18th century that a mathematician named Pierre Cosalli noticed a name he hadn’t seen before, Leonardo Pisano, (aka Fibonacci). Cosalli was curious to know more about the mystery math man. In his research, Cosalli discovered how important a role Fibonacci played in the development of modern arithmetic and Fibonacci’s years of anonymity came to an end.

The Fibonacci spiral in art and architecture refers to a shape that is based on the Fibonacci sequence. Artists use the Fibonacci spiral to create visually pleasing compositions. It allows artists to establish a harmonious balance between shapes and sizes, resulting in aesthetically pleasing artworks.

Biologists have proven that the Fibonacci spiral is a pattern that also occurs in nature, particularly in plants and animals. It is observed in the growth patterns of various organisms. The spiral can be seen in the arrangement of leaves on a stem, the shape of shells, the branching of trees, and even the arrangement of seeds in a sunflower.

A Fibonacci spiral in spirituality represents the inherent order and harmony in the universe. It also symbolizes growth and balance. As the spiral expands, it is an example of the unfolding of life’s journey and the constant expansion of consciousness. It reminds us of the interconnectedness of all living beings, as each number in the Fibonacci sequence is connected to the previous and subsequent numbers, just like our own connections with others. According to the Culture Cross website, by contemplating the Fibonacci spiral, we can tap into its spiritual energy and find solace in the order and balance it illustrates. It reminds us to embrace the natural rhythm of life, fostering growth in our own spiritual journey. The Fibonacci spiral’s spiritual significance lies in its ability to remind us of the divine order present in nature and within ourselves.