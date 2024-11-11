Compass serves local veterans: a chat with Robyn Affron

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Who knew a coffee gathering among a few Centreville veterans would become so popular they would have to move from Dunkin to the YMCA until finding a home at the American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18?

But that’s what happened as the former book club group grew into a popular weekly meeting for veterans who found the social gatherings becoming a significant part of their lives.

Compass Volunteer Services Manager Robyn Affron was a big part of the group’s success. In her role as a liaison between Compass and the Queen Anne’s Library bookclub, Affron encouraged bookclub member Fred McNeil to continue the meetings. Veterans were becoming more engaged socially in the friendly group setting and their shared experience in the military offered them the comraderie to share openly.

As the group grew, Affron invited volunteers to visit veterans currently in Compass hospice care as part of Compass’ “We Honor Veterans” outreach program.

The “We Honor Veterans” initiative, a collaboration between the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides hospice care for veterans based on a foundation of compassionate listening, respectful inquiry, and grateful acknowledgment of military service.

“We participate in the We Honor Veterans program. This program focuses on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment so that veterans can be guided through their life stories toward a more peaceful ending. Robyn has a real passion for veterans and has gone above and beyond to help them and make sure they are recognized for their service, says Compass Communications Director Lexy Mollica.

The program teaches hospice volunteers how to handle veteran-specific physical and emotional issues that may arise near the end of life. We Honor Veterans actively recruits volunteers who can connect more deeply with patients through shared experiences.

Currently retiring from Compass, Affron received a tribute for her work with the veteran’s group and in an interview with the Spy, describes some of her memories and the importance to reach out to those who served our country. Veteran and longtime Centreville civic booster Fred McNeil opens the tribute to Affrons’ work with the group.

The Centreville Veterans Information Center (C.V.I.C.) Group meets every Monday morning at 11:00am at American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18. This group is open to Veterans and non Veterans to discuss a wide variety of topics, relating to Veterans and our local Community. Each week features a guest speaker, and a lively conversation with a fun group of people. American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18 is conveniently located at 2619 Centreville Rd, Centreville.

For more about Compass, its services and outreach programs, go here.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.