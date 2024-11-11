Compass offers holiday grief support services

Compass is hosting two special events this December to support individuals navigating the holidays while grieving the loss of a loved one. Both the Remembrance Service and the Hope for the Holidays Workshop provide meaningful ways for participants to connect with others, honor those who have passed, and find a sense of healing and community.

The Remembrance Service will be held on December 7 at 3:00 pm at Centreville Methodist Church. This peaceful gathering is an opportunity for attendees to reflect on and honor the memories of loved ones in the presence of others who understand the unique journey of grief.

The Hope for the Holidays Workshop follows on December 10 from 5:00–7:00 pm at Compass. In this supportive workshop, participants will gain tools to cope with grief, find strength, and share experiences in a caring environment. The program is designed to help attendees feel seen and supported, knowing they are not alone in their grief.

These events are spaces of solace and understanding, providing comfort during a season that can be particularly difficult for those experiencing loss. By connecting with others who are on similar paths, participants find hope, healing, and the knowledge that they don’t have to face the holidays alone.

Event Details:

Remembrance Service

Date: December 7

Time: 3:00 pm

Location: Centreville Methodist Church, Centreville, MD

Hope for the Holidays Workshop

Date: December 10

Time: 5:00–7:00 pm

Location: Compass’s Hope & Healing Center- 255 Comet Dr Centreville, MD 21617

To register, contact: Sherrie Young-Hackett [email protected]

Both events offer a safe, supportive space to honor loved ones, gain practical coping strategies, and connect with others who understand the journey of grief. All are welcome.

For more information or to reserve a spot, please contact Compass.