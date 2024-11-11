Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the photo!

Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured below?

The answer to last week’s mystery is American burnweed or fireweed, Erechtites hieraciifolius, pictured in photo below.

American burnweed is a fast-growing, native, annual. While it is a weed, it is generally considered a minor one. Burnweed has an herbaceous stem surrounded by handsome serrated leaves, which release an intense scent when they are crushed. Burnweed grows 5-6′ tall in dappled shade.Burnweed’s flower heads are yellow or pink, borne in Fall. They are pollinated primarily by wasps and honey bees. After pollination, they develop a dandelion-like globe of seeds. Each small brown seed is attached to a cluster of silvery hairs that are easily dispersed by the wind. The seeds are a minor food source for birds.

American burnweed is most commonly found in crops such as lowbush blueberry, cranberry, strawberry, and vegetables. It is commonly spotted in gardens and fields in late August and early September. It grows well in urban areas and around humans.

Native Americans used American burnweed to treat rashes caused by exposure to poison ivy and poison sumac. It has also been used to create a blue dye for wool and cotton.

Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.