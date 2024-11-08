Wine of the Week: Torrette DOC

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market we will welcome back a red wine, Torrette DOC, ($26.95) from the Di Barro Winery in the Valle d’Aosta. The smallest and least populated of Italy’s twenty regions, Valle d’ Aosta is nestled in the Alps and shares borders with both France and Switzerland. French and Italian are the official languages and its primary indigenous grape is Petit Rouge, which is native only to the Valle d’Aosta region. The wine is named after the sub-region within the Valle d’Aosta and also for the small castles or “turrets” that dot the landscape of the region.

The winery name Di Barro translates as “of the barrels” for the distinctive shape of the wooden barrels, unique to the Aosta Valley, for transferring hand-pressed grapes from the vineyards to the winery’s cellar. The barrels were the stars of village festivals and participants tapped the wine directly into their cups from the barrels that were balanced on villagers’ shoulders. The name is also a sly acronym for the first two letters of the last names of Barmaz and Rossan, the couple who founded the family business in the 1970’s.

The current winemaker is their grandson Matteo, who learned viticulture from his parents, Elvira and Andrea. They launched their first vintage in 1999 and now have a portfolio of three whites, seven reds, one sweet and one bubbly. Matteo and his sister Francesca continue the family tradition of environmental integrity from planting vines to bottling the wine. Currently, the estate contains four hectares, spread among ten parcels in the floor of the picturesque valley, surrounded by the highest peaks of the Alps.

After attending Waterfowl events this weekend, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 and enjoy this fall fave of mine.

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St. in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.