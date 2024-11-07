Let’s Talk About It: The reality of post-election stress with For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For understandable reasons, quite a number of our fellow citizens suffer every four years from the stress of their candidate (cause) not winning on Election Day.. It doesn’t matter what party candidate or political platform falls short when the votes are counted; the impact of loss and fear is not a simple case of being “bummed out.”

Beth Anne Dorman, the CEO of the Mid-Shore’s largest mental health providers, has seen this pattern now with three election cycles since she became the leader of For All Seasons. In our most recent conversation with the Spy, Beth Anne talks about the real dangers of this kind of emotional stress and suggestions on how to recover one’s mental health more quickly after this significant kind of event.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.