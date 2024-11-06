National Music Festival Mentors to Perform for Resonance Concert Series

Four beloved National Music Festival mentors return to Kent County Nov. 17 to present an exciting performance as part of the Resonance Concert Series. Violinist Elizabeth Adams, violist Renate Falkner, cellist Joseph Gotoff, and piano Minji Nam are the National Music Festival Piano Quartet.

The NMF Piano Quartet will perform at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17 at St. Paul’s, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. Enjoy a cozy fire in the fireplace as you are mesmerized by top-notch performances of music by Brahms, Bridge, and Mahler.

The quartet looks forward to returning to Chestertown. “Performing in Chestertown is a highlight for us because it’s the best type of audience… engaged, excited, informed, right with you from the first note to the last,” says cellist Joseph Gotoff. “We can feel the energy changing as the music changes, so from a performer standpoint it’s the most thrilling experience!”

Tickets for the NMF Piano Quartet’s Nov. 17 performance are $22 for adults and $5 for students with ID and children under 14.

Resonance Passes and 2024/2025 National Music Festival Combination Passes are on sale now at nationalmusic.us – Combination Passes include all Resonance concerts this season as well as admission to the many ticketed performances during the 2025 National Music Festival, June1-14.

Tickets and Passes can be purchased online at nationalmusic.us, or you may mail a check to: National Music Festival P.O. Box 284, Chestertown, MD 21620

(Please include your email address with your check, as tickets will be sent via email.)

Tickets will also be available at the door.

Gotoff says, “This repertoire is challenging in all the right ways. Frank Bridge has a language rooted in English classicism, with a pastoral quality that is tinged with modernism (and a little bit quirky). He really leans into that quirkiness in the Phantasy, which feels experimental yet somehow familiar. Pairing that with the Mahler highlights the vast range of styles that blossomed in the late Romantic period… the Mahler is all luscious melodies and fragments wafting over each other. And of course the Brahms is a perennial favorite, at times haunting, nostalgic, noble… and then fiery and fun in the finale. This is a program that will have something for everyone, and we’re so excited to be presenting it in Chestertown!”

All Resonance artists this season will visit local schools during their time in Kent County, and the NMF Piano Quartet will perform for students at The Kent School and Galena Elementary School. These school performances are made possible by the Kent Cultural Alliance and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

The Resonance series will continue with the following performers:

Scottish Fire with Champion Fiddler Mari Black & Friends on January 26, 2025 (Fireside Concert)

An Evening of Bel Canto with internationally acclaimed soprano Meagan Sill on February 16, 2025 (Fireside Concert)

The Shearer, Shearer & Spitzer Trio, sultry, eccentric, and haunted music for tuba, French horn, and piano on April 6, 2025

All Resonance performances are on Sundays at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s, Kent, 7579 Sandy Bottom Rd, Chestertown, MD 21620. The National Music Festival is grateful to St. Paul’s for providing a beautiful venue for Resonance concerts. The concerts listed as “Fireside Concerts” will include a cozy fire in the fireplace during the performance.

For tickets and more information about the National Music Festival and Resonance, visit nationalmusic.us.