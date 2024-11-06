Alsobrooks makes history in Senate race, as Hogan cannot repeat his magic

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks appeared to be on her way to a historic Senate win Tuesday, with early returns giving her a comfortable lead over Larry Hogan, the popular former governor.

With 92% of the 1,958 precincts reporting at 11:20 p.m., Alsobrooks, a Democrat, had 1.2 million votes to 1.1 million for Hogan, a Republican, a 52% to 46% lead. Libertarian Mike Scott had 59,395 votes for 2% of the early total.

The vote capped a hard-fought, and occasionally bitter, race in which Alsobrooks looked to make history by becoming the first Black woman from Maryland — and one of a handful in U.S. history — to be elected to the Senate, while Hogan looked to recapture the magic that let the Republican be elected governor twice in a heavily Democratic state.

They were running to replace Sen. Ben Cardin (D), who sought not to seek reelection after 58 years in elected office. The apparent victory would make Alsobrooks the first woman senator from Maryland since Democratic Sen. Barbara Mikulksi, who stepped down in 2017; Hogan was seeking to become the first GOP senator from the state since Sen. Charles “Mac” Mathias left in 1987.

During a 20-minute victory speech before several hundred supporters at The Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park, Alsobrooks said Marylanders proved to be “absolutely amazing people” during her campaigning across the state.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every Marylander. To serve this state, my hometown [of Prince George’s County] is the honor of a lifetime,” she said. “I had the great honor of traveling all across this state to meet Marylanders where they love, where they worship, where they build businesses, where they educate their children and where they dream of a better day.”

Alsobrooks also pledged to work with Marylanders who didn’t vote for her or who didn’t vote.

“I will never stop working to prove that public service, that the work we do, can and must change the lives of people for the better,” she told her supporters.

The enthusiastic crowd, some sporting black-and-lime-green Alsobrooks for Senate T-shirts, cheered, clapped and yelled her name throughout the speech. Many were like Wanda Durant, a community activist in Prince George’s and the mother of NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

“It is an exciting opportunity for the state of Maryland to have a Black woman, in particular, Angela Alsobrooks. She is intelligent. She is a person who is a lover of the people. She does not see her own interest,” Durant said a few minutes after Alsobrooks’ speech. “She has proven time and time again that Maryland does matter to her.”

Hogan supporters gathered in Annapolis clinging to hope that the state’s two-term Republican governor — an acknowledged underdog in the Senate race — could pull off an improbable win. Delays in releasing initial early and mail-in voting tallies briefly kept that hope alive, but by 9:30 p.m., the race was called for Alsobrooks.

“Tonight did not bring the outcome we had hoped for,” Hogan told the crowd, before striking a conciliatory tone.

“In our nation’s history, only three African American women have ever served in the United States Senate. Tonight, regardless of who you voted for, we can all take pride in the election of the first Black woman to represent Maryland,” Hogan said. “Now is the time for us to come together and to move forward as one state and one nation, to respect the will of the voters and the outcome of the democratic process.”

He called on supporters to work together with Democrats to fix a broken political system, and to hear “the voices of the exhausted majority” rather than defer to “the demands of the loudest and angriest few who seem hell-bent on tearing America apart.”

“From day one, this was the only campaign in America that reached out to Republicans, Democrats and independents alike, because that’s what it’s going to take to solve the serious problems we face,” he said, echoing a theme of his campaign.

“We need to stop dismissing or even hating those we disagree with. We have got to find a way to listen and to believe in each other once again, because there really is far more that unites us,” Hogan said.

The race attracted tens of millions of dollars in outside campaign funding, unusual for Maryland where Republicans are typically given little chance in statewide races. But Hogan’s history of being elected statewide, and leaving office in 2022 with high popularity ratings, put the state in play.

The themes were set early in the race and repeated often, with partisanship being a key Alsobrooks’ campaign attack line against Hogan, who was recruited at the last minute by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to enter the Senate race. Democrats currently hold a one-seat edge in the Senate but are likely to lose control of the chamber in this fall’s elections, a point hammered by Alsobrooks.

Democrats also made abortion rights a central element of their campaign at a time when states — including Maryland — are struggling with abortion rights and restrictions after the Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old case that recognized a right to an abortion. Alsobrooks campaign pointed to Hogan’s history of abortion opposition and his veto of some abortion-rights legislation as governor, and they tried to tie him to former President Donald Trump, who has boasted about appointing three of the six Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe.

The Maryland Democratic Party flooded email inboxes almost daily with two main messages: A vote for Hogan means Republicans control the Senate, which could lead to “extreme” policies, such as a push on a national abortion ban.

That message gave pause to voters like Naekasah Johnson of Prince George’s County, a first-grade math and science teacher who said Tuesday that she voted for Alsobrooks because she was worried about Republican control of the Senate. “Sometimes he [Hogan] could say one thing and then could possibly do something else,” Johnson said.

Hogan pushed back forcefully, against both the abortion rights charges and the claims that he would be a partisan in the Senate.

He said during the one-and-only televised debate with Alsobrooks last month that he would support codifying the protections of Roe v. Wade nationwide, despite being personally anti-abortion. He accused Democrats of mispresenting his record.

Even though he ran as a Republican, Hogan also insisted that he would be in independent voice in the Senate, able to work across party lines as he said he did as governor. Hogan, long a critic of Trump, tried to distance himself from the former president, whom he briefly considered challenging for the presidential nomination in 2020.

In a phone call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, campaign aides complained about what they called false and misleading advertising directed at Hogan, as well as “really dishonest ads” they said misrepresented Hogan’s position on abortion.

“We’re still optimistic and we think that this is going to be a very close race and a long night,” said David Weinman, Hogan’s campaign manager, said Tuesday afternoon.

About $27 million came into the campaign in support of Hogan from Maryland’s Future PAC, with at least $11 million spent mostly on TV and radio ads and mailers that attacked Alsobrooks.

The ads highlighted Alsobrooks’ failure to pay all the property taxes on homes she owned, one of which she rented even though it was listed as her primary residence at the time. Alsobrooks chalked it up to simple mistakes in filing her taxes, and quickly worked with officials in the District of Columbia and Prince George’s County to pay the back taxes.

Democrats responded with a series of attacks on Hogan for land deals the state made while he was governor that benefited his real estate company — deals Hogan and supporters insisted were proper and vetted by state ethics officials.

Hogan also questioned Alsobrooks’ effectiveness as Prince George’s County executive and, before that, as the state’s attorney, claiming crime rose under her watch. But it’s unclear how much impact those charges had.

Pollsters suggested that Hogan’s previous magic touch, that allowed him to attract large shares of Democratic and independent voters, was not enough to overcome Maryland voters’ dislike for Trump, who was beaten soundly in unofficial Maryland returns Tuesday by Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

Hogan’s campaign predicted — consistent with that early polling — that he would attract more votes overall than the top of the Republican ticket in Maryland, but that the popular Republican former governor still faced an uphill battle in a “presidential election year in a state not inclined to vote Republican.”

The election puts Alsobrooks on track to become the first Black woman elected to the Senate from Maryland, and the first woman since Mikulski, who was the first woman to hold the office from Maryland.