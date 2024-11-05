This, too, shall pass by Katherine Emery

The full moon, a breathtaking celestial show, occurs roughly every 29.5 days. During this phase, the Earth, Sun, and Moon form a nearly straight line, bathing the moon’s surface in sunlight, creating the full moon we see.

The “lunar effect” theory suggests that the full moon may influence human emotions, leading to increased aggression, anxiety, or erratic behavior. Many psychologists suggest the belief in the “full moon effect” may be a cognitive bias, where people notice unusual behavior more during a full moon because they are primed to expect it.

Some studies have investigated a possible connection between the full moon and mental health crises, especially among those with mood disorders. Historically, the term, “lunacy” (from “luna” the Latin name for the moon) was based on the belief that the full moon could trigger episodes in people with mental illnesses. The full moon can trigger strong emotions and uncomfortable sensations. The full moon is also known to cause temporary sleep disruptions.

As I drove down Dover Street at seven A.M. on October 17, the full moon was a glowing, fully illuminated, orb hanging in the sky ahead of me. I was so excited about the beauty and placement of this moon that I took a photo while driving. The presence of the moon felt like a good morning gift to me, a little “wake-up” call to interrupt the monotony of my early morning drive. Little did I know that this celestial pearl was the harbinger of a huge shift in my life. The usual aches and pains as well as rollercoaster emotions were expected but the sledgehammer of challenges was an unwelcome surprise.

I’m a huge believer in the superstition that bad things come in threes. Despite the fact that the belief in bad luck coming in threes isn’t directly related to the full moon, three challenges have befallen my family since the full moon.

While the origins of “bad luck in three’s” are unknown, one superstition emerged during the Crimean war, where soldiers were warned against lighting three cigarettes from the same match to avoid being spotted by the enemy. Psychologists believe that our innate desire for certainty and pattern recognition are an explanation. This assigned pattern has a name: apophenia. Apophenia is an error of perception: the tendency to interpret random patterns as meaningful.

I always breathe a sigh of relief when the third bad thing rears its ugly head. Whew! We’re safe for awhile, enough time to maneuver the negative forces in our life at the moment.

I Am Not Okay by Jelly Roll came on Pandora the next morning as I was making my lunch for work. The song made me pause, questioning, “am I okay?” I’m usually okay so I ignored the question/warning. I’m still okay two weeks later but the universe’s message was loud and clear, stop and pay attention. I read an email later that day from psychic, Rebecca Rosen suggesting that I needed to “reconnect with source.” Rebecca’s email said that while our souls know “truth” it can be common to become disconnected from our higher self at various points in our lives. Later that day, I was drawn to my “toolbox” of stress reduction, essential oils, meditation, and crystals.

Whether your run of bad luck is over is up to you. Burning sage, sweeping, or lighting candles are always a good idea, but the best bet is to change perspective. Realize that life is what you make it, and try to stop negative thoughts. Realizing that overcoming adversity results in growth makes having a positive attitude easier to maintain.

“This too shall pass” is a saying used in my family for times such as these. It’s based on a Persian adage made famous by Edward Fitzgerald’s “Solomon’s Seal”. In the story, King Solomon aims to create a sentence that will always be true – whether times are good or bad. In it, he responds, “this, too, will pass away”.