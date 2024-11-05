Anxiety is pervasive in the USA by Maria Grant

The U.S. is anxious. No question about it. What will happen if Trump wins? If Harris wins, will there be another insurrection? How long will it be until we know the results of the election? Once we know the outcome, will we be able to handle the results? These are questions swirling around the minds of many Americans.

So, what to do about these feelings of anxiety? Here are some helpful tips from the experts.

First, know that a certain amount of anxiety is normal. Accept it. Don’t avoid your anxious thoughts. Share them with a friend or family member who can help put things in perspective.

Meditate for 15 minutes three or four times a day. Several different kinds of meditation techniques can be helpful. Apps, books, YouTube videos and more can help you begin the process.

Exercise for at least 30 minutes a day—walk, run, swim, cycle. Yoga and stretching are also helpful. Exercise can have the same effect as meditation and help clear your mind.

Take a break from all the stimuli around you. Shut off the TV, radio, and cell phone for significant periods of time during the day.

Pursue a creative outlet. Paint. Play the piano, guitar, or another instrument that interests you.

Take your mind off politics by playing mahjongg, chess, bridge, or other games with friends.

Keep a journal. Journaling can help you understand the issues of the day and work out possible solutions.

Take 30 minutes to unwind before you go to sleep in the evening. Consider taking a warm bath. Warm milk is also a good idea. Drink organic decaffeinated teas. Listen to calming music or soothing sounds.

Do some kind of cathartic activity. Clean your closet, your garage, or office. In essence, do spring cleaning in the fall.

Escape by reading a light novel or watching a comedic film.

Limit alcohol and caffeine. Both can heighten and intensify feelings of anxiety.

Explore nature. Take a nature hike. Go to a botanical garden. Search for butterflies. Go birding. Pick wildflowers. Plan next season’s garden.

Kahlil Gibran once said, “Our anxiety does not come about thinking about the future, but from wanting to control it.”

Many of us have done all we can this election season. We have canvassed, written postcards, donated money, written letters, and more. At this point, the outcome is out of our hands.

Let’s pray for a peaceful transition of power. Let’s renew our faith in America. And remember what Kierkegaard once wrote, “Anxiety is the dizziness of freedom.”

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.