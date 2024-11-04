Chestertown Downrigging Weekend 2024

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With full sails in light breezes, spirited bluegrass by a host of musicians, three brilliant days of cloudless skies, Chestertown’s Sultana Downrigging Festival hosted one of the largest events in its history.

“I think Friday might have been one of our biggest draws yet,” says Sultana Education Foundation Vice President Chris Cerino. “And it helped that the fireworks were at 9:00 this year.”

The maritime festival, held annually in late October, celebrates tall ships, classic boats, bluegrass, and local Chesapeake Bay culture. It started as a way to mark the end of the sailing season and has grown into the largest tall ship gatherings in the US.

AJ Meerwald, Kalmar Nyckel, Pride of Baltimore II, Virginia, Lynx, Sultana, Sigsbee and Lady Maryland Public were available for sails and tours from Friday to Sunday.

Sultana Foundation and other organizations like Washington College’s Starr Center offered lectures promoting Chesapeake Bay conservation, Native American history and culture along the estuary, and guided tours of the town’s historic African American history.

Throughout the weekend festivities, authors held readings at Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve, the Holt Center, and Bookplate bookstore. Meanwhile, the music Festival Village offered an abundance of food trucks and Chesapeake Bay cuisine to satisfy every appetite.

For many locals and visitors, it’s a signature weekend in Chestertown, mixing history, community, and some unforgettable views along the Chester River.

The Spy caught a few moments of the festival with help from the Gibson Brothers as its musical theme.

