Delmarva Review: Something More Than Winter Weighs (Upon Me) by John Muro

Author’s Note: A constant source of inspiration for my poems remains, unabashedly, the natural world. Nature so often provides for poetic inspiration, insight and restoration of the soul and the creative spirit. Sometimes, too, it provides a sacred space to simply reflect upon memories and key events in our life that still affect us in some way. The poem was written after a walk in winter at a time when I was thinking about the many people, including friends and family, who were once such integral parts of my life experience. The bleakness of that day seemed to reinforce a sense of isolation, the temporal nature of life and, strangely enough, it also seemed to increase the weight of anguish — and regret — inside me. Hence, the title of the poem.

Something More Than Winter Weighs (Upon Me)

Slowed by missteps and an unshakable

grief, I’m approaching the trail’s end,

watching the waning light dust the top

of the tree line where a few solitary

leaves of Klimt gold flutter like torch-

lights set atop the crowns of beech,

while a flock of juncos, shaped like

lateral buds, seem to blur and bend

the low-hanging branches, noting

how even the wind’s weighted, too,

with woodsmoke and rank with

leaf decay. In the further field,

snow, as soft as fly ash, is swept

across the thin, translucent icing

of the pond, adhering to the edges

of tombstones leaning away from

wind and much too close to earth,

and I pause to consider how all

seems to be near or at an ending

and so take on the season’s muted

hues of heart-sore gray, and I see

what little light is left to this day,

knowing, too, that I’ve done few

things well in this life and that it

is not so easy to displace loss, or

cast aside regrets or to somehow

ease the even greater weight of

those I still carry deep inside me.

♦

John Muro’s work has been nominated three times for a Pushcart Prize and two times for the Best of the Net Award. He is also a 2023 Grantchester Award recipient. John has published two volumes of poems, In the Lilac Hour (2020) and Pastoral Suite (2022), and both are available on Amazon. A third book, A Bountiful Silence, is slated for publication in the near-term. John’s work has appeared in Acumen, Barnstorm, Connecticut River, Grey Sparrow, New Square, River Heron, Sky Island and the Valparaiso Poetry Review. He lives in Connecticut and remains a lover of the arts and of all things chocolate.

