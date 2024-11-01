Wine of the Week: Soave Tamellini DOC

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Soave DOC ($16.99) from the Azienda Agricola Tamellini in Verona. Great winemakers are farmers first; in 1998, brothers Gaetano and Francesco Tamellini founded their own winery, building upon their family’s knowledge of cultivating vineyards for four generations. The wine’s label of two men carrying a large bunch of grapes hung on a yoke signifies their equal commitment to producing great wine.

The grape of Soave, Garganega, was mentioned in texts as early as the 14th century and Cassiodorus, a minister in King Teodorico’s government, rhapsodized about it as being “so white and pure as lilies”. Today, 100% Garganega wines are considered to among the best of Italy’s white wines.

The brothers’ goal was to create a one-of-a kind Soave and judging from their Soave’s popularity with Piazza’s customers, they have exceeded their goal. Their dedication has earned them a reputation as one of only two dozen estate growers and producers of authentic Soave. Their 34 hectares of vineyards are planted with 100% Garganega vines, using sustainable viticulture practices. The vineyards are located in one of the most classic zones, San Vittore, at the foot of the surrounding hills.

I like Soave for its fresh, floral nose; intense, velvety flavor and a note of almonds. Try it as an aperitivo with Piazza’s cheeses and olives, or pair It with pasta, risotto or chicken entrees.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 and find out how delicious this customer favorite is!

Cin Cin,

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located at 218 N. Washington St., Suite 23, in the Talbot Town Shopping Center in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has re-established her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoon.