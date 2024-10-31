RiverArts Relocates Operations to Increase Visibility, Reduce Costs

On November 4, 2024, RiverArts will relocate part of its operations from the breezeway at 315 High Street to the Tish Gallery at 343 High Street. This move comes in response to reduced arts funding from the State of Maryland and rising rental costs. Having been at the 315 High Street location for twelve years, RiverArts will now establish a more affordable and accessible home at the new Tish Gallery location.

This transition is designed to support RiverArts’ mission and sustainability, cutting rental costs by nearly 50% and providing increased visibility for exhibitions and community programs.

KidSPOT, a dedicated community space for children, will remain near the Saturday Farmer’s Market, and the Clay Studio will continue at 204 High Street. Administrative offices will also be relocated close by at 200B High Street, next to the Clay Studio.

RiverArts Store will now operate from both the former Tish Gallery and a storefront beside the Clay Studio, keeping a presence on High Street’s main pedestrian thoroughfare. The move will allow RiverArts to reallocate resources previously used for real estate toward staffing and program development.

“This relocation represents a new era for RiverArts,” said Guy Hutchison, President of the Board. “We’re excited to welcome the community to our new location and explore ways to connect, inspire, and strengthen the local arts scene.”

RiverArts invites the public to celebrate this new chapter, with its strengthened commitment to the arts and community of Chestertown.