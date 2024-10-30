Letter to the Editor: Support for Francoise Sullivan for Kent Board of Ed

Dear Editor,

I have known Francoise Sullivan for over 15 years in various capacities—as a community leader, mother, wife, and school board member. Francoise is a fierce advocate for education in our county. She has lobbied at the state legislature, challenged the minds of key leaders in the Maryland General Assembly, and attended federal forums on rural education models. She regularly engages with members of the State Board of Education, inviting them to witness the work being done in Kent County and Kent County Public Schools. Francoise is detail-oriented, thoughtful, and deeply committed to the roles she takes on. She continues to promote justice and equity through her work with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education. She exudes love for Kent County, for the employees and students she serves, and for the role and impact of rural education. In a time when education is being highly politicized, Francoise doesn’t shy away. She stands up. When there are unpopular opinions, she doesn’t sit on the sidelines—she seeks to engage in meaningful conversation. If you don’t know my friend Francoise personally, I encourage you to look beyond social media and get to know the real person. Throwing low blows from behind a screen isn’t the answer. If change is what we desire in a world filled with chaos, we need leaders like Francoise to stabilize and push for progress with transparency, not hidden agendas.

Sincerely, N. Malik Johnson