Bookplate hosts maritime authors and artist for Downrigging Weekend

Saturday, November 2nd

Time: 11:00am

Book: In the summer of 1978, residents along the Virginia side of the Potomac River were startled by sightings of a strange creature lurking in the water. Eventually dubbed Chessie, this elusive sea serpent tantalized reporters and the public alike, always slipping away just out of reach. In this talk author Eric Cheezum will recount his comprehensive history of the Chessie phenomenon, captured in his book, “Chessie: A Cultural History of the Chesapeake Bay Sea Monster.”

Location: The Lawrence Wetlands Preserve, 301 S. Mill Street

Time: 1:00pm

Book: In this talk author and naturalist Edward O. Murdy will discuss his indispensable, “Field Guide to Fishes in the Chesapeake Bay,” – the only comprehensive published guide of its type. Murdy will recount what it takes to create a book that catalogues every fish in the Chesapeake Bay from the fresh-water tributaries in the north to the point where the estuary meets the salty waters of the Atlantic. This is a phenomenal book that has long been a go-to resource for the Sultana Education Foundation’s teaching staff.

Location: The Lawrence Wetlands Preserve, 301 S. Mill Street

Time: 3:00pm

Book: On a warm spring morning in May 1986, twelve crew members were sailing the Atlantic on perhaps the most historically accurate sailboat of its day, the Pride of Baltimore. They were on the journey home, completely unaware of the desperate fight for survival that was to come. With little warning, in a patch of the Bermuda Triangle, a sudden fierce storm roared across the ocean, its 70-knot winds overwhelming the beautiful schooner. Within minutes, Pride sank, hundreds of miles from land, leaving four dead and eight locked in a terrifying battle against the sea. In this book talk veteran journalist Tom Waldron will take you inside Pride, from her glorious launch to final voyage. Pride of the Sea tells, in vivid detail, the story of those who survived and those lost at sea. And it examines why the tragedy occurred and addresses responsibility for the disaster.

Location: The Lawrence Wetlands Preserve, 301 S. Mill Street

Time: 5:00pm

Book: In this talk you will embark on a journey through the pages of history with artist Marc Castelli who contributed 50+ custom illustrations for a new edition of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel, Treasure Island, recently published by Conversation Tree Press. A timeless adventure that has captivated readers for generations, Stevenson’s classic novel is not just a tale of buccaneers and buried gold—it is a foundational piece that has profoundly shaped the course of literature and popular culture. Castelli spent more than two years researching and creating artwork for the new Treasure Island and will recount his own personal journey with the work during this talk.

Location: The Holt Center, 200 S. Cross Street