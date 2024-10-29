Why has character taken a back seat? By Maria Grant

I must admit that I find myself depressed about the state of our union. When I lived in DC, I was tapped into the political scene in both Republican and Democratic administrations and often had robust and interesting discussions with friends and colleagues about politics. Sometimes discussions were quite spirited, but they were also open, interesting, and chock full of factual information. I benefited from hearing different points of view, and I understood why some friends voted for Reagan, or Bush, or Romney.

But this time it’s different.

My depression stems from the fact that so many Americans seem to have no regard for a person’s character—qualities that include respect, kindness, and humility. Today many Americans are OK with a candidate who says mean and degrading things about opponents, women, disabled people, veterans, and immigrants.

Crude and mean-spirited comments? No problem. Downright lies? Keep them coming.

The recent rude and cruel name-calling has opened up a pandora’s box of vitriol, which, as my mom used to say, is singularly unattractive.

Americans used to care about good vs evil, truth-telling vs false witness,

When the historian Richard White writes about the Gilded Age, he explains that judgments of character had less to do with honesty and integrity and more to do with getting things done while exhibiting strength. Many studies show that in today’s world Americans tend to put character aside and vote for candidates who can promote their economic and social well-being.

I have seen evidence of this theory. Some of my acquaintances care only about one thing—lower taxes. Many of these same people own more than one house and are quite well off financially. They have chosen to put their own personal pocketbooks ahead of every other issue—the environment, healthcare, education, gun control and, of course, character.

So perhaps what is happening in today’s world is people are prioritizing one issue. For some, it’s taxes. For others, it’s right to life. For others, it’s exactly the opposite—a woman’s right to choose. And for still others, it’s immigration and so on.

It is easy to see why people get disillusioned about politics.

The Stoics claimed that character consisted of four core virtues: Wisdom—the ability to make sound choices; justice—the ability to determine what is fair; courage—the ability to “do the right thing” even when there is personal risk; and temperance—the ability to control emotions and impulses and exhibit self-control.

I say the Stoics got it right. It makes sense to examine all aspects of a candidate’s character. It is easy to become self-absorbed, and it is hard to be courageous. Just ask the many subscribers to The Washington Post who have canceled their subscriptions just hours after the paper declared that it would not endorse a candidate this year or in subsequent years. Bezos made that decision because he has billions of dollars in government contracts with both Amazon and Blue Origin. He didn’t want to risk any backlash should Trump win the election. Self-absorbed and lacking courage? My case rests.

Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Only a man’s character is the real criterion of worth.” Let’s be sure to put character on the ballot when we consider the candidates who are worthy of our vote next Tuesday.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.