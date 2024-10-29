Letter to the Editor in Support of Francoise Sullivan for Board of Education

To the Editor and the Community:

I am writing in support of Francoise Sullivan, who is running for re-election to the Board of Education.

I have known Francoise for over ten years and I could not admire her more. Together with a handful of concerned parents, we founded the public school advocacy group Support Our Schools, years ago when the elementary schools were consolidating. Since then, we have worked to keep our community informed, connect families with resources, and champion our schools in front of our commissioners and at the State House. When Francoise was elected to a seat on the Board of Education in 2020, it seemed a natural next step for her, given her depth and breadth of knowledge about our schools, our budgets, and our challenges.

Whatever questions I have about school funding, procedure, lobbying, statistics and frankly anything else that Google is not finding for me, I ask Francoise. She knows her stuff. As a school board member, she always asks the insightful questions and pushes for clarity and purpose (just watch some of the school board meetings and ask yourself if you think anyone else could do it better). She is diplomatic, prepared, and always trying to find ways to center students and teachers.

As a friend, I know that she is selfless and determined and always, always trying to improve and look for solutions. She knows that this is a job with far-reaching consequences and she takes it very seriously. Unlike many people who run for local office here, she understands the work and is not doing it to raise her profile or push an agenda, she is doing it for the kids.

If you remember the bus debacle: Francoise is the one who put together the bus notification groups on SOS. If you remember the pandemic learning hubs: Francoise is the one who rallied folks to get the hubs organized and established. If you remember raising money to pay off students’ lunch debt through the Random Acts of Kindness campaign: Francoise organized that. If you remember seeing flyers in realtor’s offices highlighting the unique offerings of KCPS: Francoise made that happen. If you’ve ever watched a live stream of a Commissioners’ meeting or a Board of Ed Meeting: thank Francoise for knowing it could be done and helping make it happen (she knows her tech!). If you remember someone standing up in front of the legislature in Annapolis lobbying for more funding for KCPS: that was Francoise. And these are only the things she did with SOS, in her “free time” (while also raising two kids and running a successful self-owned small business). I encourage you to watch any Board of Ed meeting to see what she brings to the position. She has done all of these things with determination to make things better for us all in Kent County.

And if you don’t remember any of the above, it doesn’t matter because Francoise was there doing the work anyway­—ten years and counting. She is a powerhouse and I am so grateful to have her steady hand to help guide the ship.

Thank you for your time and attention, and (here’s hoping!) for your vote for Francoise,

Robbi Behr

Chestertown