October 27, 2024

Chestertown Spy

9 Brevities

Reporting the weather on the Eastern Shore for 75 years: Swaine family honored by National Weather Service

The Spy was thrilled to note in the Delmarva Farmer the other day that the National Weather Service awarded the Sawaine family the prestigious Thomas Jefferson award for their remarkable reporting of Eastern Shore weather for the last 75 years.

Please read the full story here.

 

