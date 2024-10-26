From & Fuller on voting

It turns out our weekly commentators created their own newsletter recently based on popular demand. Our online discussions in The Spy have been traveling well outside the Eastern Shore. So, with encouragement from The Spy, the political whisperers now reach out in periodic podcasts and written commentary individually and together. Of course, our weekly visits will continue.
On occasion, The Spy will share some of their comments. And this week, both wrote about voting and what was running through their minds. In the spirit of encouraging everyone to vote, here is what they had to say:
Al From – Threshold Qualities for a President
Craig Fuller – I Exercised My Right to Vote
As election day approaches on Tuesday, November 5th, please take time to vote!
