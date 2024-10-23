Church Hill Theatre will be holding auditions October 24 from 7-9 pm, Saturday, October 26 from 10 am to noon, and Saturday, October 26 in the theatre office from 2-4 pm. All audition will be held at the theatre.
Church Hill Theatre seeks cast for Earl Lewin’s “A Brief History of Man”
