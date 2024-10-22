The art of the grift by Maria Grant

Grifters, also known as con artists or scammers, are people who attempt to gain the confidence of naïve people and play them for fools long enough to get what they want. In other words, they are tricksters. And grifters have been around pretty much forever.

Here is a biblical quote from the Romans 16:17, “I appeal to you brothers, to watch for those who cause divisions and create obstacles contrary to the doctrine that you have been taught; avoid them.”

Famous grifters that come to mind include Charles Ponzi, Bernie Madoff, Elizabeth Holmes, and Anna Delvey.

Hollywood sometimes portrays grifters in a flattering light. Cases in point include The Sting, Catch Me If You Can, and Oceans 11. I saw The Thomas Crown Affair at the movie theater and remember how happy the audience was that Pierce Brosnan got away with stealing the Monet from the museum. For those of you who have not seen the movie The Grifters, please consider doing so before you vote.

Grifters often intrigue people. We want to see justice done. But at the same time, we are fascinated by the audacity of the grifter who tries to outfox his prey.

The psychology of grifters is interesting. They understand enough about the way the mind works to exploit its vulnerabilities. Psychologists who study grifters say that grifters use distraction, exploit vulnerabilities, practice deception, and leverage need and greed. Let’s take a look at some grifters in the present day.

Clarence Thomas has exploited his Supreme Court Justice position pretty much at every turn. He has accepted luxury vacations, yacht stays, private jet trips, private school tuition gifts for his grandnephew, and payment for his elderly mother’s house. He did not disclose any of these gifts.

Joe Manchin (D-WV) has used his position to gain favors for his family’s coal business, including gains in special tax credits, and holding up bills that promoted investments in renewable energy sources.

Former Senator Bob Menedez (D-NJ) has been accused of receiving cash, gold bars, a Mercedes and more in exchange for intercessions in criminal prosecutions, military aid disbursements, and international negotiations.

Now let’s take a look at the ultimate grifter, Donald J. Trump. Unlike any other American president, Trump did not divest from his businesses before he became President. Members of his own White House staff have confirmed that he did business for the Trump organization while in the Oval Office. (This is in addition to negotiating hush money payments in the Oval Office so that Stormy Daniels did not divulge information about their trysts to the press.)

Trump used tax-payer money to charge exorbitant rates for the Secret Service and diplomats from other countries to stay at his properties. According to documents obtained by Congress, on some occasions, Trump charged the Secret Service guarding him more than five times the government rate to stay at his properties while it was protecting him and his family. He leveraged his status as President to secure a $2 billion Saudi Arabian contract for his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Forbes magazine estimated that the Trump organization brought in more than $2 billion dollars while Trump was in office.

Earlier this year, the Democratic Oversight Committee released a report that indicated that Trump received $8 million from 20 foreign governments, including China and Saudi Arabia, without seeking the required consent of Congress while he was President.

The Constitution’s Emoluments Clauses are designed to prohibit financial conflicts of interest by sitting presidents and other government officials. The framers of the Constitution wanted to be sure that a President’s loyalties would not be compromised by his or her own financial interests. As the Constitution stands today, such actions are prohibited, but the penalty for disregarding these clauses is not clearly spelled out.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Bethesda’s Jamie Raskin (D-MD) have introduced a bill which would prohibit presidents and other officials from accepting payments from foreign governments without Congress’s approval while in office and for two years after leaving office.

This legislation would also create criminal penalties for violators of these provisions, including imprisonments and fines. The bill also authorizes the Attorney General to bring civil actions against offending senior federal officials which could result in civil monetary penalties.

Grifters undermine democracy. They cause people to lose faith in all three branches of government—executive, legislative, and judicial. And they cost taxpayers a hell of a lot of money. When someone shows you over and over again what they are willing to do for their own personal gain, believe them. A congenital grifter does not deserve your vote.

America, say it with me and The Who, “We Won’t Be Fooled Again.”

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.