Letter to the Editor supporting Francoise Sullivan’s re-election to School Board

Dear Editor:

It is my pleasure to write this letter of support for Francoise Sullivan, who is seeking re-election to the Kent County Public Schools Board of Education. Having worked closely with Francoise over the years on numerous community projects, I have witnessed her unwavering dedication to the success of our schools and our children.

Francoise’s commitment to public education is evident not only in her leadership on the Board of Education but also in her consistent advocacy for students and teachers. As a founding member of Support Our Schools, she has been an integral voice in advancing important conversations about school funding, curriculum development, and educational equity. She listens, engages, and works diligently to create policies that benefit all children. She is willing to compromise but only if it will better serve our students.

My own children graduated from Kent County schools and are successful in their fields. As a parent of two children who are thriving in Kent County Public Schools, Francoise understands firsthand the importance of a strong, well-supported school system. Her leadership is vital as we continue to navigate the challenges facing our schools today.

It is clear that Francoise Sullivan is deeply committed to the success of Kent County Public Schools, and her efforts have made a measurable difference. I wholeheartedly endorse her for re-election, confident that she will continue to work tirelessly for the betterment of our school system and the future of our children.

Sincerely,

Carla Massoni