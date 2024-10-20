Kappa Sigma to hold veterans pancake breakfast fundraiser November2

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Washington College, Chestertown MD, has a long and proud tradition of supporting veterans’ charities, primarily through its semi-annual charity pancake breakfast, an event which some of you have attended in the past. Since its inception, this event has raised nearly $85,000 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign – a composite charity serving the medical, psychological, physical, and housing needs of America’s veterans – one pancake at a time.

This semester’s pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday 2 November at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown (101 N Cross St, Chestertown, MD 21620) 8am-12pm. As usual, a donation of $5.00 – 100% of which goes to charity – gets you all-you-can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, juices, and coffee.

The Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign supports a suite of veterans’ charities, including Homes for Our Troops, a charity fighting the plight of homelessness among our nation’s veterans, Veterans Moving Forward, which provides service dogs, facility dogs, and emotional support dogs to veterans with physical and/or mental health challenges at no cost to the veteran or their family, and Veterans Success Resources Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating access to professional and personal resources and networking for Veterans and their families. To learn more about the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, and to see the many other groups supported by it, it click here.

Unable to come to the event but still want to support our veterans’ causes? You can make a check payable to Washington College Kappa Sigma and mail it to Hunter Frederick, 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown MD, 21620. Prefer to use electronic payments, you can click here for the chapter’s business PayPal account (“add a note” to indicate the donation is for the Pancake Breakfast and/or Military Heroes Campaign), or use Venmo (@Kappasigwashcoll).