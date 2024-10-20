On Sunday, October 27th at 4PM, at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, Sine Nomine, the top-drawer a cappella choir based in Wilmington, Delaware will present “Os Justi – A Journey Through Darkness Into Light”. The concert, performed by their treble voices, will consist of works spanning 10 centuries including compositions by Palestrina, Croce, Derrick, Tuan, Henson, Jackson, Daley, Powell, Gjeilo, Wright, Rheinberger, and Sine Nomine’s Resident Composer, Alexis Renee Ward. The concert is free and open to the public.
Acappella choir Sine Nomine to perform at Presbyterian Church October 27
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.