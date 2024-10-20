Acappella choir Sine Nomine to perform at Presbyterian Church October 27

On Sunday, October 27th at 4PM, at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, Sine Nomine, the top-drawer a cappella choir based in Wilmington, Delaware will present “Os Justi – A Journey Through Darkness Into Light”. The concert, performed by their treble voices, will consist of works spanning 10 centuries including compositions by Palestrina, Croce, Derrick, Tuan, Henson, Jackson, Daley, Powell, Gjeilo, Wright, Rheinberger, and Sine Nomine’s Resident Composer, Alexis Renee Ward. The concert is free and open to the public.