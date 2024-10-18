Wine of the Week: Costomolino Vermentino di Sardegna DOC

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Costomolino Vermentino di Sardegna DOC 2023 ($16.25) from the Argiolas winery in Serdiana, near Sardinia’s southern tip. Vermentino is one of Sardinia’s indigenous grapes and has a typical profile of prominent minerality with bitter almond, notes of ripe stone fruits and a bit of saltiness.

Sardinia is the second largest island in the Mediterranean and its range of ecosystems from mountains, rocky coasts, woods, plains and long stretches of uninhabited territory makes it a micro-continent. The ubiquitous bush macchia covers the rocky ground that adds its unique scent to the island’s terroir.

Founder Antonio Argiolas inherited seven acres of land from his father in 1938 and he was the first Sardinian winemaker to embrace modern viticulture and quality over quantity. His sons, Franco and Giuseppe, replanted the vines in the 1980’s to reduce yields with a focus on indigenous grapes. Antonio lived to celebrate his 102nd birthday, and his lifestyle personifies the attributes of the Netflix series “Live to be 100, Lessons from the Blue Zones” discovered in Sardinia, one of the Blue Zones featured in the series. He and his sons’ hard work resulted in Argiolas being recognized today as Sardinia’s foremost wine producer.

Our shelf notecard for this Vermentino include its being the winner of a blind tasting sponsored by the New York Times for the wine’s outstanding full-bodied texture, notes of ginger and lemon. Vermentino is my go-to for seafood but it is also great paired with pesto, sautéed veggies and anything with garlic. The Argiolas Vermentino is one of Piazza’s best sellers but if you have not yet tasted this delicious white wine, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday for a taste (blindfolds will not be provided).

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located at 218 N. Washington St., Suite 23, in the Talbot Town Shopping Center in Easton, MD

