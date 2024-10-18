Mid-Shore Community Foundation to host Giving Day Event

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mid-Shore Community Foundation will host Mid-Shore Gives 2024, an online Giving Day Event to benefit local nonprofits in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties.

“Mid-Shore Gives is a way for us to support our nonprofits, while engaging the community,” said Buck Duncan, President of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. “Last year’s event was a success, with 77 participating organizations, the event raised $86,564 for local nonprofits! We hope to make an even greater impact this year.”

Nonprofit organizations, including those under fiscal sponsorship, serving Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties, are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. Participants are provided with the tools and resources needed to have a successful charitable campaign, including best-in-class fundraising technology, and there is no cost to participate.

Businesses are invited to join the Mid-Shore Community Foundation in sponsoring this year’s event. Thanks to generous sponsors, prize money and incentives are awarded throughout the day.

Individuals are encouraged to participate in fundraising. If your favorite nonprofit is participating in Mid-Shore Gives, you can raise funds on their behalf or you can fundraise for the Giving Day in general. Simply, create a fundraising profile and invite your friends, family, and colleagues to join you in giving back.

The giving begins on Tuesday, December 3rd at midnight! Donations will be accepted online at midshoregives.org. All donations go to the designated nonprofits. The minimum donation is $10.00, and all donations are tax-deductible.

For additional information or to get involved, visit midshoregives.org or contact Heather Pickens at [email protected].

