The Tidewater Inn at 75: A chat with Lauren Catterton and Don Reedy

While some might cite the famous guests who stayed at a legendary hotel as a measure of its historic stature, the first criterion really should be the countless memories created over a long period of time.

That would be the case of the Tidewater Inn in Easton. It does indeed have an impressive list of famous visitors since it opened its doors in 1947, but those living on the Mid-Shore will more than likely remember memorable anniversaries, weddings, first dates, or the chef preparing one’s goose shot earlier that morning.

It seems that thousands from Chestertown to Cambridge have made a special trip for a special occasion at the Gold Room, Hunter’s Tavern, or walking down the grand staircase in the lobby,

That was one of the many takeaways from the Spy’s interview with two long-tenured Tidewater employees, Lauren Catterton, director of marketing, and Don Reedy, the hotel’s director of operations, last week. Lauren and Don talk about those special moments, the hotel’s remarkable arc over 75 years, and what the future holds.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Tidewater Inn please go here. With special thanks to the Talbot Historical Society for their help with images.