Point of View: The Trump Side on China with Jim Lighthizer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the Spy’s ongoing effort to seek out a range of local opinions in what surely will be an historic presidential election in November, we reached out to the former Democratic County Executive Jim Lighthizer to make the case for Donald Trump’s policies on China the other day.

To be clear, Jim, by his own admission, has no real expertise on China but he has been listening to his brother, Robert Lighthizer, the former top China trade negotiator for President Trump, long before the former president invited his brother to be a top senior advisor on Asia.

More importantly, he represents an interesting group of former Democrats who, over time, has grown weary of his party’s approach to international relations, particularly in relationship to China. So much so, that this former, or as he notes, “recovering” politician, will be voting for Donald Trump next month.

Jim stopped by the Spy studio last week to offer his two cents.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length.