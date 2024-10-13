Agent 8 Field Report: Airport Day 2024

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Agent 8 filed their report on the 14th Annual Easton Airport Day event held on October 12:

Hundreds of spectators were on hand for the annual Easton Airport Day, held in perfect weather, on Saturday, October 12. The event was spectacular.

Attendees browsed dozens of historic military and civilian airplanes, including a C-47 that saw service on D-Day, Stearman biplanes, crop-dusters, helicopters, an A-10 Warthog, and even Engine 25 of the Oxford Fire Department.

The airport’s F-104 Starfighter was available for photo opportunities. Dozens of attendees, most born well after the F-104 left active service with the Air Force, had an opportunity to sit in the plane.

There were many highlights of the event, including an impressive flyover by 20 aircraft, led by the C-47 “Placid Lassie.”

Vintage and other aircraft participated in the famous Rubber Chicken Drop Contest, sponsored this year by Bluepoint Hospitality. None of the competitors managed to drop a chicken into a white pickup truck parked in the airfield. One competitor, however, came close, depositing the bird four feet in front of the truck.

Attendees enjoyed two parachute jumps by the Naval Academy Parachute Team. The midshipmen-parachutists demonstrated incredible skill, landing safely in the middle of the airport. Spectators greeted the team with smiles and applause.

Youth had the opportunity to learn about careers in aviation in the Aviation Career Education Tent, sponsored by AECOM.

Gourmands were offered bacon and other delicacies from food trucks. This spy, wary about his cholesterol levels, did not sample the bacon, but reports it looked delicious.

As has been the case in previous years, the much-loved event enjoyed broad community support, including from Qlarant, The Oaks Waterfront Hotel, and Bluepoint Hospitality.

