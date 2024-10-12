Wine of the Week: Voliero Toscana IGT

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend we will taste a new medium-bodied red wine to our collection, the Voliero Toscana IGT 2021 ($18.50), from the Uccelliera estate in Toscana. Andrea Cortonesi is the estate’s founder who bought land in 1986 from a neighboring estate whose owners were his friends and former employers. His first vintage was 1991, with a production of only 500 bottles! The Voliero Toscana is 85% Sangiovese and 15% Syrah.

Cortonesi is a multi-tasker who also is the proprietor of the Casato Ristorante Wine Bar near the Campo in Siena. The distinctive Voliero label was born from Cortonesi’s restaurant role. While researching the best products for new menu items, a friend of his brought Cortonesi grapes from his vineyard in northern Montalcino and suggested Cortonesi could make a wine solely for the restaurant which became Voliero. “Uccelliera” translates as “birdcage” and the sketch of a freed, feathered, flying woman that adorns the wine’s label also slyly refers to the higher altitude vineyards where the grapes for Voliero thrive.

What began as a wine for a local restaurant changed when wine critic Antonio Gallioni, an American wine critic, visited the Uccelliera estate in 2010 and quickly spread the word about his discovery. Although Cortonesi had no plans for exporting his wine, it quickly became a cult favorite and it is now available through importers. Uccelliera is still a young estate. In 2024, it is only its 11th year of production, and its annual production is 600 cases. Clearly, Cortonesi values quality over quantity.

Emily and I recently tasted this wine with our rep, and we liked its fruity nose, soft tannins, and pithy, fruit-expressive finish. Come join me Friday from noon to 6:45 or Saturday from noon to 5:45 to see if you agree!

Piazza Italian Market is located at 218 N. Washington St., in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, Suite 23, in Easton, MD.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.