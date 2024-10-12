Scratchy Records by Al Sikes

Too bad the conspiracy to protect and re-elect President Joe Biden didn’t work. If it had both political parties would have chosen male vocalists whose fans likely had a cache of scratchy records from way back.

When I left my teen years, many of my favorite recordings had suffered from abuse or neglect. I even splurged to buy a new recording of Ahmad Jamal’s “But Not For Me” album. His tonal variations on my old record had fallen victim to mishandling.

Today’s Presidential campaign features two recording artists (?) with stark differences. Donald Trump cannot get beyond his innate need to belittle people and, inevitably, whine about the last election. I can imagine a rapper in retirement. It will probably be released on the Trump Tower label.

Kamala Harris is still trying to find the right tone before her record is pressed, although maybe it will simply be recorded and streamed. We know Trump cannot change; among other things, if he wins, he will take the oath of office at 78. With apologies to my fellow oldsters, this is not a supple age for most. The old lyrics are repeated over and over. But what about Harris?

While I assume one-on-one lessons are not an option Vice-President Harris might study Nikki Haley’s tone. Assertive but not unpleasant and accompanied by a leadership lilt. And she was certainly not subservient to Trump or activists on the ideological extremes.

America? Well it has not achieved greatness by choosing leaders who sound like their old scratchy records. Hopefully the next few weeks will offer more clarity. I would suggest beginning with how we are going to pay for the tax pandering.

Is Maduro Trending?

“I will cut out so many people, people’s heads are going to spin.” Donald Trump, Junior

We will be: “keeping the snakes out of the administration.” JD Vance

Loyalty is a good thing until it is not. A Vice President should be loyal but there should be imperatives that are not violated. An Attorney General’s final test of loyalty, for example, should be the Constitution.

If a Vice President or Attorney General or maybe a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are loyal only to the person who occupies the Oval Office then America is trending South. Think Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela, on his third term but elected only once and the first election was controversial. Indeed, should he still be called President after falsely proclaiming victory?

The ideas and patriots who conceived and led America were not toadies. They fought for their ideas. In the case of Alexander Hamilton, he died for his. Yet, in their love of ideas and thirst for the fruits of unity, those we rightly call patriots came together.

The Former President wants loyalists with a quick trigger finger pointing toward the exit. His daughter-in-law Lara is the co-leader of the National Republican Party. His son Don is his consigliere (without law degree). And his designated Vice Presidential running mate pledges to keep the “snakes” out of the administration.

The former Vice President Mike Pence was by their definition a “snake”. As was the Attorney General Bill Barr. America needs “snakes” in every administration. People who love ideas, debates, analysis and who know and honor the Constitution.

We should all keep in mind that few who occupy the political class are patriots. I cannot think of a class of people who have more problematic members. It is alright to be hopeful but it is our imperative to be wary.