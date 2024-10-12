Delmarva Review: Chopin’s Ghost by Bethany Reid

Author’s Note: As a child I took piano lessons, but they left me only with a life-long aversion to the piano. When I retired from full-time teaching, I decided to see if I could get over that aversion. My introduction to “Chopin for Beginners” in 2020 led me to reading a biography of Chopin (whose times were filled with war, pestilence, and discord, like our own), and from there—inevitably, for me—to writing a series of poems about the composer, pianos, and music.

Chopin’s Ghost

“The joy of reading appears to be the reflection of the joy

of writing, as though the reader were the writer’s ghost.”

—Gaston Bachelard

I’m reading Chopin’s letters from 1830.

He’s in Paris and, homesick for Poland, goes into a library

and finds a book titled, Chopin,

“a pretty large volume, elegantly bound.”

It’s a book about his music,

with copies of his variations in his own hand.

“This is an absurdity worth remembering,”

he writes home. I have a sense

of my own absurdity, reading Chopin

reading Chopin, with a strange awareness

of him, as if he stood at my shoulder.

It’s October and the light has turned sideways,

so thin as it slivers through the blinds.

The piano of my childhood was an upright

of mahogany. Once I opened the lid

and found a doll resting on top of the strings

and hammers. I left it there

and played my scales and little songs

with a frisson of something akin to terror,

as if a ghost accompanied me.

♦

