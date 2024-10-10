“My Home is Nowhere”, a new play by Robert Earl Price, presented as a table reading, Oct 18 & 19.

In the winter of 2024, the Kent Cultural Alliance commissioned playwright Robert Earl Price to write a new play on the theme of Home. The KCA previously commissioned and produced “THE UNLADING” in November 2018, a poem turned play, by Robert Earl Price, which gave names and stories to those only known as the “twenty and odd” human beings stolen from Africa and first ensalved in North American in 1619.

800,000 U.S. citizens living in their cars or on the street! Women, children, veterans, left unsheltered. “MY HOME IS NOWHERE”, examines a self-determined collective solution. The city planners and policy wonks have failed to find an answer. A tribe of unsheltered people have developed their version of a miniature Wakanda from what might appear to be chaos.

The play will be presented as a “Table Read” on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19 at the Kent Cultural Alliance’s Raimond Center, 101 Spring Avenue, Chestertown. Both readings are at 7:00 pm Seating is limited and reservations are required at www.kentculture.org

The cast includes Karen Somerville, Jerome McKinney, Polly Ku’ulei Sommerfeld, Jim Landskroener, Max Hagan, Dominic Delcoco, Bob Walton, John Schratwieser, and Bob Ortiz.

For over four decades, Robert Earl Price has amassed writing credits in fiction, drama and poetry. His many awards include The TCG/NEA Playwright’s Residency, The American Film Institute’s William Wyler award for screenwriting, a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship for Poetry and a Cultural Olympics commission for theater, 2006 Gen-Gabriel Moore Playwriting award and 2012 recipient of a Maryland Individual Artist Award (playwriting.) He is a protégée of Oscar-winning director Jan Kadar and Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winner Alex Haley. Price is the author of three screenplays, four books of poetry and twelve plays produced in American regional theaters and abroad in Berlin and Johannesburg. Price was artist in residence in the Drama Department of Washington College from 2008-2018. Price also wrote the book for RED DEVIL MOON, a collaboration with composer Pam Ortiz, based on the novel CANE by Jean Toomer. He is an original member Kent County Poetry Festival Committee, now in its 16th year.12