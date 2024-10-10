Lights Out Alert for Maryland: Help Migrating Birds Find Their Way (28k+ birds over Baltimore)

As millions of birds embark on their annual migration this fall, regional bird experts at Washington College’s Center for the Environment and Society are urging residents to participate in a Lights Out Alert to help protect these feathered friends tonight.

On Thursday October 10, an estimated 3.6 million birds will make their way over the state of Maryland. The highest concentration of birds will be going over the Baltimore region, with an estimated 28.6 million of our feathered friends making their way overhead.

Residents are urged to turn off their lights during the evening hours to help aid the birds in a safe journey. This includes porch lights, those in office buildings, flood lights in yards, and strings of cafe lights. The goal is to reduce the light pollution so that the birds flying overhead can find their way.

“Billions of birds make an epic migration south every fall, and the trip is strenuous even under ideal conditions,” says Maren Gimpel, associate director of Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory at Washington College’s Center for Environment and Society. “Birds that migrate at night can become confused and get off track by artificial light as they fly over our towns and cities. Turning your lights out at night – at home and at your office – is a simple act we can do to help our feathered friends make this trip safely.”

During migration, artificial light can disorient birds, causing them to collide with buildings and other structures. A study by Aeroecology Lab suggests that light pollution can have a significant impact on bird migration patterns. By turning off unnecessary lights at night, we can create a safer environment for these incredible creatures.

To participate in the Lights Out Alert, simply turn off your outdoor and office lights during the nighttime hours this evening. This simple act can make a significant difference in the survival of migrating birds.

About Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory

Located on the Chester River, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory is nestled in a waterfront refuge on Washington College’s River and Field Campus. The Observatory’s primary research focuses on monitoring the seasonal movements of migratory birds between their breeding and wintering areas. By placing uniquely numbered aluminum bands on birds, the team can monitor population trends, document migratory pathways, and track the productivity of local breeding birds.

Data from the spring and fall programs has been used to chart the timing of migration of many species of songbirds moving through the Eastern Shore of Maryland and is reported to the North American Bird Banding Program.

You can follow Gimpel and her team’s banding adventures on Instagram at instagram.com/foremansbranch.