House of the Week: Broad Creek bliss

As I drove along a gravel driveway lined with Loblolly trees to reach this house, I thought how fitting this tree is to the Eastern Shore, for early St. Michaels colonists boiled the resin into pitch or tar from the trees to preserve their ship riggings and wooden boats. This 4+ acre property’s Loblolly pines’ tall, straight trunks not only do not obstruct the views of Broad Creek from the house but they also provide shelter for wildlife, especially bald eagles. This house was built in 1982 and its compact footprint is nestled in a clearing among the trees. The current Owners expanded the original single car garage to provide two car spaces and two office spaces above.

With unobstructed views through the tall tree trunks, the house’s “L” shape provides peaceful vistas of the tranquil waters of Broad Creek and captivating sunsets from the main rooms of the house. The house’s massing steps down from two-story to one and a half stories at each end, with shed dormers and room projections at the main floor that enhance the massing. The earth tones of the house’s roofing blends into the trees and the light colored siding is punctuated with multiple windows and doors to maximize the water views.

The stone terrace wraps around the corner of the house for panoramic views of Broad Creek. Luckily, my visit occurred before the rain from Hurricane Helene and the water glistened in the sunlight. The terrace has both sitting and dining areas for relaxing outdoors after a day on the water.

The house is zoned very well with an exterior door leading to a hall and laundry area that separates the garage/office wing from the main part of the house. The two offices provide maximum quiet from their location over the garage.

As a native Tennessean, after watching the heartbreaking news coverage of how Hurricane Helene devasted areas of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, I envied this property’s location on the highest point of land along Broad Creek and its protected shoreline.

As much as the house’s terrace’s beckoned me to linger, I soon discovered two Adirondack chairs on this mini-deck. With south-westerly views, the chairs are front row seats for breathtaking sunsets overlooking the tranquil expanse of water of aptly named Broad Creek. I marveled at the long view of trees and water that frame the horizon line in the far distance that is Oxford’s shoreline.

After my tour of the grounds, one of the Owners greeted me for my tour. The front door opens into a hall between the stairs and a powder room and the vista ends at the waterside living room. The living room’s spacious size accommodates two sofas and wing chairs grouped around the wood burning fireplace. I admired the deep red sofas that complement the colors of the Oriental rug over the stone flooring. The rear wall’s triple windows and sliding doors leading to the terrace maximize the view of the water.

The living room’s ceiling slopes up to the overlook along the second floor hall. The cap rail for the partial height wall displays the Owner’s collection of model ships. The living room’s beautiful stone floor flows into the dining room and their easy care encourages indoor-outdoor flow to the adjoining terrace.

I enjoyed this vista from the dining room to the fireplace chimney’s colorful accent wall that projects slightly into the room and the overlook’s overhang that provides lighting for the artwork below. I admired the room’s combination of antiques and comfortable upholstered pieces and the exquisite parade of model ships paused on the railing’s trim cap. I especially admired the one majestic ship that had its own place of honor on the side wall. The Owner told me he had purchased it in Cape Cod because it was a replica of an 1850’s Clipper Ship. The Owner’s great-grandfather was a clipper chip captain who sailed many voyages across both the Atlantic and Pacific at that same time period-what a treasured memento!

The corner location and triple window in slight side wall projection of the spacious dining area provide panoramic water views. The drop-leaf table behind one of the living room sofas can become a second table for family holidays or entertaining. The wide sliding doors open onto the terrace.

The stone flooring continues into the kitchen with its light wood cabinets, light colored countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper cabinets rise to the underside of the ceiling with a mix of closed and glass fronted cabinets. The “L” and island arrangement, with a separate wall of cabinets for a wine cooler, glassware and a bookcase for cookbooks and display, with ample workspace for preparing family meals or entertaining, would please any cook.

The backsplash color matches the cabinet color that emphasizes the height of the room. The island’s sink and dishwasher location provides water views through the adjacent den area and long views through the dining room’s windows.

The charming den with a wide window and wide sliding doors offer more panoramic water views. The flooring changes to wood to define the space and the interior design creates a cozy spot in which to relax.

The primary suite is located in its own wing next to the foyer and living room. The spacious primary bedroom has a triple unit window for water views and another double-unit window facing the landscape. The room’s spacious size accommodates both sleeping and sitting areas and the pencil-point bed frame doesn’t break up the space’s volume as a wood footboard and headboard would.

The primary bath has two compartments, one with a large closet opposite the long dual lavatory cabinet with generous countertop space. The double window at the side wall offers views of the landscape and the full mirror visually expands the space.

The second floor of the main wing contains two bedrooms, one bath and a bonus room over the primary ensuite. The bright walls of this waterside guest bedroom become even more golden as the sun sets over the water. The spacious size of this bedroom easily accommodates a king bed or twin beds.

Each of the two shed dormers in the garage roof defines two equally sized deep spaces and a full bath. The shed dormers create interesting interior architecture and separate the two areas from each other. A secondary stair off the hall below leads to this space currently used as a sitting room with a sofa bed for extra guests. The triple windows offer bird’s eye views of the water.

The other space is my dream “corner” office, with a double-unit window in the gable wall for additional sunlight. With windows on two walls, it would be easy to take a computer break to focus on the landscape or the water views.

This four + acre unique site is located at the highest elevation of any waterfront property on the Church Neck Peninsula and its microclimate keeps the property 10 degrees cooler than St. Michaels in the summer. The house is nestled in a clearing of tall loblolly pines for unobstructed south-westerly views of tranquil Broad Creek. The outdoor rooms of the stone terrace and cozy deck perched above the water’s edge capture the prevailing southwesterly breezes. Along with the gentle lapping of the water against the riprapped shoreline and the scent of the pine needles that fall onto the grass, this site encourages total relaxation.

The house’s compact footprint that is closer to the water than is allowed today; varied roof ridges, shed dormers and room projections for pleasing massing; water views from all the main rooms; spatial variety of ceiling heights; bonus rooms over the primary suite and the garage for flexible uses-all this and a connection to James Michener, who lived nearby and took breaks from writing to walk over to observe the construction of the house. Great family house or retirement home close to St. Michaels!

For details about this property, contact Chuck Mangold, Jr., at 410-822-6665 (o), 410-924-8833 (c), or [email protected]. For more pictures and pricing, visit www.7930churchneckroad.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by Jennifer Madino

Aerials by Suzanne Silverstein

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.