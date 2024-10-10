Bookplate Author Event: Anthony D. Fredericks’ “In Search of the Old Ones: An Odyssey Among Ancient Trees”

The Bookplate is continuing their 2024 season of author events with author Anthony D. Fredericks on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guests are welcome to join Fredericks and the Bookplate staff for a reading and book signing at 6pm at Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve.

An extraordinary journey to visit the oldest trees in the United States that beautifully reveals the connection between humans and natural history, In Search of the Old Ones is a perfect read for nature lovers and fans of The Hidden Life of Trees.

Follow award-winning author Anthony D. Fredericks’s adventures across the United States to uncover the remarkable secrets and lives of ancient trees. He introduces some of the oldest trees in the country using up-to-date research, interviews with scientists, captivating storytelling, and a contagious wonder for the natural world. Fredericks’s visits to the trees turn readers into fellow travelers. Through firsthand accounts and scientific detail, these enduring trees come to life off the page.

Some of the featured trees include:

A 13,000-year-old Palmer’s oak in California that survives by cloning itself

The 1,200-year-old Seven Sisters Oak in Louisiana that has survived in the path of at least ten major hurricanes

2,000-year-old redwoods (the tallest trees in the world) on the California coast

The 2,628 year old bald cypress in the Black River of North Carolina

Marvelously detailed and deeply passionate, In Search of the Old Ones will transform your perspective of the trees and forests around you.

“In Search of the Old Ones is a great companion for anyone exploring the outdoors. This book is a spiritual guide to help us appreciate trees, groves, and forests. It humbly asks us to

understand and protect these companions that have patiently provided us with support, energy, shade, relief, inspiration, and beauty. I can picture John Muir sitting in front of these Old Ones, in the same way that Anthony Fredericks did, inspiring a generation of conservationists to act in the face of climate change and other defining challenges of our times.” -Ramon J. Cruz, former president of the Sierra Club

Anthony D. Fredericks grew up in southern California, attended high school and college in Arizona, and now lives in Pennsylvania. A professional educator for more than a half-century, he has taught at the elementary, secondary and college levels. He is professor emeritus of education at York College, in York, Pennsylvania where he taught general science and creative writing courses for 30 years. Fredericks is a prolific author, having authored over 800 magazine and journal articles. He has written for an eclectic array of periodicals including Educational Computing, Book Links, Science and Children, The Reading Teacher, Harrisburg Magazine, Writer’s Journal, High Country News, and 717 Magazine, among others. He has published over 180 books, including three college textbooks, more than eighty-five teacher resource books, and several adult trade books: Horseshoe Crab: Biography of a Survivor; Desert Dinosaurs: Discovering Prehistoric Sites Across the American Southwest; and The Secret Life of Clams: The Mysteries and Magic of Our Favorite Shellfish. Moreover, he is the celebrated author of more than four dozen children’s books (e.g.The Tsunami Quilt: Grandfather’s Story; Mountain Night, Mountain Day; and Tall Tall Tree.

For more event details, or to reserve your seats, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. The Bookplate will continue their event series during Sultana’s Downrigging Festival on Saturday, November 2nd with Marc Castelli, Eric Cheezum, Edward O. Murdy, and Tom Waldon. The Lawrence Wetlands Preserve is located at 301 S. Mill Street in Chestertown.