October 9, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

News Maryland News

Civility, budgets, affordable housing, East of Route 50 Challenges and Port Street: A Chat with Easton Council Member Don Abbatiello

With so much going on with the Easton Town Council, from paper bag fees to Pride Day debates, it might be understandable that residents, even those paying close attention at meetings, might have lost track of all the other things the mayor and councilmembers are working on these days. Ward 2 councilman Don Abbatiello stopped by the Spy studio the other day to highlight those and the council’s ongoing efforts to reinforce civility and mutual respect when the country is facing increased political polarization.

In our Spy chat, Don, a teacher by profession, talks about how he came to be involved in town government, how the Council is working together these days, Easton’s budget,  affordable housing, the challenge of connecting the East of Route 50 community with downtown, and Port Street.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

