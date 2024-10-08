Third annual Plein Air Adkins is Nov. 2 at Adkins Arboretum

“En plein air,” a French term that means “in the open air,” refers to the practice of painting entire finished artworks outdoors. Where an observer may see only a glimpse of a landscape, an artist sees light and atmosphere, shape and color, subject and form, all combining in a blaze of inspiration that compels the artist to capture it in paint. On Sat., Nov. 2, Adkins Arboretum will host the third annual Plein Air Adkins, a plein air paint-out, exhibit and sale, on the Arboretum grounds. The public is invited to explore the forest, meadows and wetland and observe as artists paint their original works.

Artists will begin painting at 10 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., they will bring their completed works to the Visitor’s Center for exhibition and judging. Beth Bathe, a full-time painter who lives in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, will judge.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third places and honorable mentions. An Artist’s Choice Award will also be given. Night Kitchen Coffee and Ten Eyck Brewery will sell food and drink beginning at 11 a.m., and Fine Times will provide music during the exhibition and sale.

All works created during Plein Air Adkins will be for sale during the exhibition. The event is open to any artist who wishes to participate. The artist registration fee is $20, and artists may register in advance or on the day of the event at adkinsarboretum.org. Observers are admitted free of charge.

Participating artists as of press time include Mona Birmingham, Lauri Bruce, Deborah Cole, Freeman Dodsworth, Nancy Fine, Rhonda Ford, Steve Harman, Kathy Huegel, Heidi Huett, Ed Lewandowski, Mimi Little, Nancy Lorentz, Maryellen Lynott, Ellie McIntosh, Diane Dubois Mullaly, Yik Chek Phan, Homer Proctor, Pearl Regmi, Jim Rehak, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, Gail Stern, Nancy R. Thomas, Patricia Valens, Stephen Walker, Maureen Wheatley, Judith Wolgast, and Toni Wolf. The event will take place in light rain or shine. In the event of heavy rain, it will be rescheduled for Sun., Nov. 3. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 100.

Plein Air Adkins is generously sponsored in part by the Caroline County Council of Art and the Maryland State Arts Council.