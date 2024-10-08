ShoreRivers recieves funding for river-friendly yards programming

ShoreRivers is thrilled to announce that it has received a three-year grant from the Robert F. Schumann Foundation to support its River-Friendly Yards program.

ShoreRivers’ River-Friendly Yards program combines community education with hands-on, roots-in-the-ground restoration planting projects. With this generous funding, ShoreRivers will be able to activate more planting projects with more communities, and provide the maintenance that is critical to the ongoing success of existing projects. This funding also supports continuing education for the workforce that cares for our river-friendly landscapes, allowing more local landscapers and municipal employees to be trained and certified in environmentally responsible practices.

The Schumann Foundation and ShoreRivers share goals of stewarding and restoring our environment, increasing diverse natural habitat, and educating our communities. ShoreRivers protects Maryland’s Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement. Data show that the majority of pollution in our rivers is coming from within our watersheds, which means every one of us has the potential to improve the health of our waterways. This program helps people see the inextricable connection between land and water. A river-friendly yard mimics the natural environment to benefit water quality, native birds and pollinators, and our local ecosystem. Strengthening this program into a regional, multi-year effort that engages municipalities, homeowners’ associations, landscape professionals, legislators, developers, and even more communities will greatly increase its impact at a critical time for habitat and water quality.

With the flexible, steadfast support of the Robert F. Schumann Foundation, ShoreRivers will continue to expand the visibility and impact of this positive, powerful program for the good of our waterways, birds, pollinators, and communities. Learn more at shorerivers.org/river-friendly-yards.

Lead photo: Staff members and volunteers for ShoreRivers gather to finish installing native plants at a rain garden installed at Galena Elementary School. Funding for the planting was generously provided by the Robert F. Schumann Foundation.