Easton Council Highlights: Neighborhood Service Center leaders warn of heating assistance crisis

The Easton town council heard a sobering report from two leaders of the Neighborhood Service Center about a pending crisis in seniors and low-income households’ ability to afford heating costs this winter. Executive Director Marilyn Neal and MEAP/EUSP Director Cardeaner Robinson presented the realities and consequences of a drop in state assistance funding to the council.

The primary source of help for those struggling with high energy costs for many years, the state-funded Maryland Energy Assistance Program, has seen dramatic cuts in their budget, leading to a 70% decrease in kerosene benefits, a 75% decrease in heating fuel, and propane, and a 50% decrease in electric subsidies.

This has left many struggling to afford heating costs, with the Neighborhood Service Center already exhausted 85% of its funding to fill the gap.

The NSC has requested $50,000 in support from the town to help alleviate the crisis.

This highlight video is approximately 13 minutes in length.