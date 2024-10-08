Easton Council Highlights: Neighborhood Service Center leaders warn of heating assistance crisis

The Easton town council heard a sobering report from two leaders of the Neighborhood Service Center about a pending crisis in seniors and low-income households’ ability to afford heating costs this winter. Executive Director Marilyn Neal and MEAP/EUSP Director Cardeaner Robinson presented the realities and consequences of a drop in state assistance funding to the council.
The primary source of help for those struggling with high energy costs for many years, the state-funded Maryland Energy Assistance Program, has seen dramatic cuts in their budget, leading to a 70% decrease in kerosene benefits, a 75% decrease in heating fuel, and propane, and a 50% decrease in electric subsidies.
This has left many struggling to afford heating costs, with the Neighborhood Service Center already exhausted 85% of its funding to fill the gap.
The NSC has requested $50,000 in support from the town to help alleviate the crisis.
