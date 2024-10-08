Cast and production team announced for Garfield Center’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”

In 1991, Disney released an animated film that became an immediate classic. “Beauty and the Beast” was instantly loved by critics and audiences alike. It became the first ever animated film nominated for Best Picture at the 1992 Academy Awards. Though it did not win the big award, its title song, by music writer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman, won for Best Song, and Menken won for his score.

The success of the film encouraged Disney to turn it into a stage production. All eight songs from the animated feature were reused in the musical, including one musical number that had been cut from the film. Original songwriter Menken composed six new songs alongside lyricist Tim Rice, replacing Ashman, who died during the production of the film.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” premiered on Broadway on April 18, 1994, starring Susan Egan and Terrence Mann as Belle and Beast. The musical was a massive commercial success and well received by audiences. It ran on Broadway for 5,461 performances for thirteen years (1994–2007), and became Broadway’s sixth longest-running production at the time of its closure.

The Garfield Center production, sponsored by Chesapeake Bank and Trust, Kent School, and Duke Law, opens on December 6th and runs for 11 performances through December 21st.

Performances will occur at special times and special days that veer from the GCA’s typical schedule.

Playing the central character of Belle is Shannon Carter. Well known for her incredible singing and acting talent, she has recently played the leading roles of Fiona in “Shrek the Musical” and Annabel Glick in “Lucky Stiff” for the GCA. Playing the Beast is Matthew Rein. Matt recently made his GCA debut in April as Dr. Watson in “Baskerville.” A regular performer for Tred Avon Players, he has appeared there in “Little Women” and “Camelot.” Max Hagan plays the hyper-masculine, narcissistic Gaston. Known for playing Donkey in “Shrek” and the leading role of Harry Witherspoon in “Lucky Stiff,” Max was also the Assistant Director for “The Addams Family.”

As the famous animated decor within the Beast’s castle, JW Ruth (Fester in “Addams” and Vinnie in “Lucky Stiff”) plays Lumierre, Annie Sparks (Alice Beineke in “Addams” and Grace in “Annie”) plays Mrs. Potts, Natalie Hagan (Morticia in “Addams” and Dominique in “Lucky Stiff”) is Babette, and Maya McGrory (Star-To-Be in “Annie”) is Madame de la Grande Bouche. GCA newcomer Divya Shajwani plays Chip, and newcomer Colby Crawford is Cogsworth.

As Gaston’s buffoon sidekick Lefou, Russel Laing returns to the GCA stage after performing as Pugsley in “The Addams Family.” Playing Belle’s eccentric inventor father, Maurice, is Shannon’s real-life father Brian Whitaker. Brian has appeared at the GCA as Columbo in “Prescription: Murder” and in various roles over the years in “Short Attention Span Theatre.”

Narrator is Todd Steffes, the Young Prince is Camden Hubbert, the Silly Girls are Grace Sutherland and S.R. Mohen. The Adult Ensemble includes John Mann, Bob McGrory, Heather Campbell, Maryann Shoge, Suzanne Thuecks, Steffi Ricketts, and Heather Robuck. The Teen Ensemble (Villagers, Enchanted Characters) include Olivia Coppage, Carly Mourlas. The Kids Ensemble (Villagers, Enchanted Characters) include Caroline Curran, Camden Hubbert, Clover King, Henry Mann, Mila Shepherd, Claire Williams.

The Director of the production is Jennifer Kafka Smith, the Music Director is Michael Casey, and the Choreographer is Natalie Hagan. The Producers are Steven Arnold, Nic Carter and the Garfield Center. Steffi Ricketts is the Production Assistant, Butch Clark is the Technical Director, Steven Arnold is the Scenic Designer and Photographer, Kayti Didriksen is the Scenic and Digital Projections Artist, Adrienne Wrona oversees Makeup effects, Heather Robuck oversees Costumes, Samantha Branham oversees Properties, and Francoise Sullivan does the Poster and Program.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” will be presented at special times and with additional dates than are typical for the Garfield Center. Evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays will begin promptly at 7:00 PM, and the Sunday performances begin at 2:00 PM. Dates are December 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20 and 21. There is no final Sunday matinee – instead, there are 2 performances on Saturday the 21st, the first at 2:00 PM and the second at 7:00 PM. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.garfieldcenter.org or by calling the Box Office at 410-810-2060 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.