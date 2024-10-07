Working Artists Forum to showcase at 2024 Waterfowl Festival

Founded in 1979 by a small group of artists, the Working Artists Forum is today a thriving arts organization with many vital connections to the Easton community. WAF members exhibit widely, win awards, teach classes and serve on boards for various arts organizations. Monthly meetings promise camaraderie while members and guests enjoy a demonstration by a well-known guest artist. Working Artist Forum donates monies to support art programs in Eastern Shore elementary schools. Membership in the organization is contingent on a committee-based portfolio review.

WAF is excited that 40 of its members will be participating in an exhibit and sale of their art works at the 2024 Waterfowl Festival in the Christ Church Parish Hall, on Harrison Street.The art show is scheduled for November 7th thru 9th.

Well-known plein air artist John Brandon Sills will judge the WAF show. The exhibit will be part of the ticketed Premiere Night festivities.

2024 WAF participating artists are: Jane T. Anderson, Caroline Brown, Barbara Kern Bush, Ken Clark,

Carol Cowie, Lynne Davis, Nancy Lee Davis, Donna Finley, Nancy Fine, Mary Ford, Rhonda Ford, Carol Frost, Doris Glovier, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Carla Huber, Laura Leigh Kapolchok,

Jane Knighton, Kath Kopeck, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Maryellyn Lynott, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Brian McKenna, Carol Meers, Amanda Milliner, Diane Dubois Mullaly, Betty Papson,

David Pellegrini, Christine Rapa, Stacey Sass, Judy Specht, Nancy Thomas, Naomi Clark-Turner,

Sharon Waters, Stephen Walker, Barbara Harr Watson, Judith Stevens Weaver, Deborah Wolfe, Lori Yates, Barbara Zuehlke