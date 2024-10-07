Major mistakes in using “rage against the machine” messaging and negotiating strategies by David Reel

Starting in 1991 and still active today is an alternative rock band that named themselves Rage Against the Machine. That is not surprising since their musical messages consistently promote rage against the machine. For them, the machine is defined broadly as businesses and corporations.

kIn the most recent strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA), their public messaging strategy included rage against the machine. ILA defined the machine much more narrowly as the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), an industry trade association whose members are container cargo ship carriers, marine terminal operators, and ports.

Among other member services, USMX does labor contract negotiations with ILA leaders on a range of matters including wages and the use of artificial intelligence powered robots.

To generate support for their negotiations with USMX on those two issues, the ILA leadership launched a rage against the machine messaging and negotiating strategy.

ILA’s leaders regularly issued profanity laced messages directed at container cargo ship carriers saying they are unappreciative of dock workers role in their success and are indifferent to the concerns of dock workers future in an ever changing world.

The ILA leadership also vowed their strike would continue until all their demands on wage increases and the future use of automation on the docks were met.

Despite that rage against the machine my way or the highway messaging, there were immediate and widespread concerns that a strike would cause enormous harm to America’s economy, including more inflation and possibly an economic recession.

Even some ILA members in Baltimore expressed concern about a strike. They had just endured not working for two months after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and closure of the Port of Baltimore.

Three days after the strike began the ILA president abruptly reversed course on his previous rage against the machine messaging and agreed to suspend the strike until January 15, 2025.

He acknowledged a tentative agreement with UMSX on wage increases, which were only slightly more than originally proffered by USMX, and a return to negotiate other outstanding issues.

The outstanding issue is a ban on artificial intelligence-powered robotic automation on the docks.

After pausing the strike, ILA’s leader issued the following statement: “The ILA is steadfastly against any form of automation — full or semi — that replaces jobs or historical work functions.” He also said in his statement that the preservation of historical work functions is “non-negotiable.” Job security for members and resisting modern technology have been ILA priorities for decades. In 1977, the last time Baltimore dockworkers went on strike, they strongly opposed the introduction of another modern technology — large metal standardized shipping containers.

Despite their 1977 strike, ILA lost the battle against the use of containers. Containers are now standard operating procedure. Somewhat ironically, last year the Port of Baltimore set new records on handling multi modal containers using ILA workers.

When a railroad tunnel expansion project is completed (scheduled for 2027), Baltimore will be well-positioned to send even more containers by rail into the Ohio Valley and on to Chicago.

On the yet to be negotiated issue of a ban or limits on artificial intelligence-powered robotic automation on the docks, I predict the future will be a repeat of the 1977 outcome. More automation is imminent and inevitable for three reasons.

First, robots are more efficient and dependable for repetitive and routine jobs. Second, there are decreasing numbers of individuals willing to work on the docks. Even with technological changes on the docks, dockworker jobs can still be dangerous, tedious, and dirty. Third, the unions stance that “the preservation of historical work functions is non-negotiable” is a message that will not stand. Everything in life is negotiable. In a recent Baltimore Sun article, Will Brucher, a port labor expert at the Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations, said “Protections are already in place. To keep labor relations smooth, the employers conceded that this was something that was negotiable. It’s possible they [ILA] could put a stop on new automation, but what historically has happened is they have job protections around it.”

For a view of the future of technology in supply chain management, look no further than two massive Amazon warehouse fulfillment centers at Sparrows Point. They were built on the site of the former Bethlehem Steel plant, not far from where Baltimore dockworkers were striking and picketing. At one time, this plant was the largest steel plant in the world and was one of the largest employers in the Baltimore region. Unable to compete efficiently it is now gone.

Today, at Sparrows Point, in indoor climate-controlled Amazon warehouses, robots are helping humans meet the order fulfillment demands of Amazon customers.

Going forward, key lessons on messaging management should be embraced by ILA leaders, other labor unions, and comparable organizations.

Raging against the machine has not been and will not be an effective messaging strategy in generating public support for your organization’s goals, whatever they may be.

Raging against the machine will likely diminish your value to and support from your constituents, whoever they may be.

David Reel is a public affairs and public relations consultant in Easton.