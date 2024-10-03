Smooth Jazz from the Bratcher Project at Church Hill Theatre October 19

For one performance only, on Saturday, October 19, Church Hill Theatre will host an outstanding group of regional musicians for a night of smooth jazz with an R&B twist. The Bratcher Project is an ongoing musical journey founded by acclaimed bass guitarist and song writer Vaughn Bratcher. Other Project members are Karen Linette on vocals, Rodney Kelly Jr. on keyboard, “J. R.” on drums, and Tracey Cutler on sax.

Bratcher calls his group a project because they are a dynamic musical workshop in constant development, exploring new ways to achieve the “almighty Groove.” The musicians intertwine traditional and contemporary jazz in a format that is always fresh and engaging. The other members in the current “project” are all fine musicians at earlier stages in their own careers.

Vaughn Bratcher played with top R&B artists like Al Green, Betty Wright, Doris Duke and Z.Z. Hill early in his career. He moved on to work with gospel legends and “young lions” of the jazz scene like Cyrus Chestnut and George Culligan. He has performed at the Rehoboth Jazz Festival, Artscapes in Baltimore, and many other important venues. His CD, “The Pleasure’s Yours,” got substantial air play and his composition “Island Flow” received an award from the John Lennon Songwriting Competition.

Bratcher promises to lay down a funky groove and seduce listeners with a soft and sweet melody. Church Hill Theatre, known mostly for live dramas and musicals, is branching out to include other genres of artistic expression. The theatre’s new seating, decor, and lighting will make this a “date night” to remember. Join the Bratcher Project on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 pm. CHT is located at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill, MD. Tickets are available through the website: churchhilltheatre.org. Or call (410) 556-6003 for additional information.