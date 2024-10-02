The Garfield to present The SOBs, Yale’s Society of Orpheus and Bacchus, Friday, October 18th.

On All Hallows’ Eve in 1938, twelve of the sweetest voices at Yale converged on Mory’s Temple Bar to form an a cappella group unlike any other. The group went without a name until they capitalized on a backhanded compliment received at a party – heard above the tinkle of ice was “These SOBs are good!”

These groundbreaking singers invoked the talents of Orpheus, minstrel to Olympus, and the legacy of Bacchus, god of revelry, knowing quite well that good music and good spirits are essential to the success of any party. Since that fateful night, the Society of Orpheus and Bacchus has seamlessly fused the ancient traditions of music and revelry with the hip attitude of every rock band that has ever made thousands of teenagers scream for an encore.

The Society of Orpheus and Bacchus is the second-longest-running collegiate a cappella group in the nation. They have an enormous repertoire spanning more than seven decades that includes traditional, jazz, blues, rock and roll, and original compositions. They also pride themselves on injecting a healthy dose of comedy into their performances to make each concert engaging and unique. They have brought their unique blend of showmanship all around the nation and the globe: from the White House to the shores of Aruba to the Pushkin Museum in Moscow. Their blend of musical excellence, spontaneity, and laughter has kept audiences around the world entertained for 85 years and promises to continue to do so for decades to come. Don’t miss this wonderful event!

Tickets are $25.00 and may be purchased via the GCA website at www.garfieldcenter.org anytime, or may be purchased by calling the GCA Box Office at 410-810-2060 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM.