Trippe Gallery Celebrates 11 Years with Special Photography Exhibition

The Trippe Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of a new show, “Walking Waverly”, featuring the compelling photography of Melissa Grimes-Guy, a talented local photographer. The show is set to open on October 4th, First Friday, at The Trippe Gallery located at 23 N. Harrison St. in Easton, MD.

Melissa Grimes-Guy’s collection of photographs is an exploration of her neighborhood walks throughout 2019. Following the loss of her husband, Grimes-Guy sought a “new way to stand on the Earth” and found solace and inspiration by capturing the world around her during her walks with her dog. She believes that she was “seeing instead of just looking” at the world, which led to a profound and captivating series of photographs.

Originally shared on Instagram, Grimes-Guy’s photographs were accompanied by insightful captions that added depth and meaning to her visual journey. The show, featuring 12 select works, promises to take viewers on a reflective and poignant exploration of resilience through Grimes-Guy’s lens. The collection includes both black and white as well as color photographs, showcasing the breadth of her artistic vision.

When asked about her collection, Grimes-Guy shared that the show symbolizes her “moving towards resilience” and serves as a deeply personal expression of her journey. The compelling combination of her photographs and accompanying captions offers a rich and multi-dimensional experience for art enthusiasts.

Join us at The Trippe Gallery on October 4th for an unforgettable evening immersed in the artistry of this exceptional local photographer.

