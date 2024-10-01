Leading By Example is a Concept Foreign to Some by Maria Grant

By now, we are very familiar with Donald Trump’s mantra, “Make America Great Again.” Trump supports that mantra with his “America First” and “Buy American” agenda. My mom used to always tell me to practice what you preach. And judge people not by what they say but what they do. Let’s take a closer look at exactly what Trump preaches and what he does to support his mantra and agenda.

Currently Trump markets an abundance of products. These products include hats, towels, teddy bears, flags, dog collars, cups, mugs, t-shirts, flip-flops, beach balls, bobbleheads, trading cards, sneakers, and so much more. A huge percentage of that merchandise is made in China. A recent YouTube video shows a guy wandering through the store in Trump Tower trying to find merchandise made in the U.S. He found some items that were not made in China. Instead, they were made in Bangladesh, Haiti, Lesotho, Canada, Italy, and Scotland.

After the first assassination attempt, Trump had factories in Taiwan pumping out commemorative t-shirts showing him bleeding and fist pumping while being carried away by the Secret Service.

Of late, Trump’s merchandise hawking has heated up. We’re talking commemorative coins (they sell for $100 and contain $30 worth of silver), God Bless the USA and Make America Pray Again bibles, and training sneakers. Last week, Trump announced he is selling Fighter watches retailing at $499 or $799, depending on the style. Another status watch in his collection retails at $100,000. Many members of the “status watch community” claim that these watches are “patently unoriginal and vastly overpriced.” Experts also say these watches “scream Chinese-made.”

In addition, Trump buys many of his own suits, ties, and dress shirts from China. Much of the furniture in Trump establishments—cabinets, tables, desks, etc.—is made in China.

Before Ivanka Trump shut down her fashion line, more than 800 items, including dresses, purses, and scarves in that line, were manufactured in China.

In campaign speeches across the country, Trump claims he will impose a 60 percent tariff on goods from China and an up to 20 percent tariff on everything else the U.S. imports. To punish John Deere for its plans to move some production to Mexico, Trump promises to tax anything Deere tries to export back to the U.S. at 200 percent. He also has suggested hitting the Mexican made goods brought back to the U.S. with a 100 percent tariff which would negate his own administration’s deal with Mexico and Canada. For whatever reason, Trump seems to have it in for Mexico.

Trump claims that foreign countries will suffer from these tariffs. Most economists beg to differ. They are not high on the tariff strategy. Economists claim that tariff retaliations from other countries will hurt the U.S. economy and cause inflation. Basically, they say that companies pass on the higher costs to their customers, so consumers usually end up paying more for goods.

So, where does this all lead? Why any American buys into Trump’s whole tariff Ponzi scheme escapes me—especially when espoused by a guy who reliably turns to China for his next Trump-branded product in his never-ending quest for get-rich-quick schemes.

And, on another note, let’s just confront the gargantuan, almost obscene, sums of money both parties are spending on their campaigns this year. So far, the Harris campaign has spent $743 million, and the Trump campaign has spent $426 million. And do not get me started on the spending in the state and local campaigns. The situation is beyond out of control. It is past time to institute sane campaign financing regulations. No other country on earth, even proportionally, spends anywhere close to what the U.S. spends on elections.

In closing, here’s a quote by the author Hermann Hesse, “Even in him, even in your great teacher, I prefer the thing to the words, his actions and his life are more important than his speech, the gestures of his hand more important than his opinions.”

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, piano, and nature.